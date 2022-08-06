 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Reuters

Flash floods kill 550 in Pakistan in heaviest rains in decades

By
Reuters

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Residents commute through a flooded street, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 25, 2022. — Reuters
Residents commute through a flooded street, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 25, 2022. — Reuters

  • Flooding damages more than 46,200 houses.
  • Balochistan's 700km roads washed away.
  • The past month was the wettest in three decades.

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the hardest hit, a government agency said.

Government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood-hit regions and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine.

A man rides bicycle along a flooded road, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 25, 2022. — Reuters
A man rides bicycle along a flooded road, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 25, 2022. — Reuters

Aside from the fatalities, the flooding had damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

Related items

"We're doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during visit to stricken areas.

But the Balochistan provincial government said it needed more funds and appealed to international organisations for assistance.

Workers load sacks of relief goods, for the flood victims in Balochistan, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 5, 2022. — Reuters
Workers load sacks of relief goods, for the flood victims in Balochistan, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 5, 2022. — Reuters

"Our losses are massive," the province's Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo said. There were food shortages in every district hit by the flooding, with some also disconnected from the rest of the province due to more than 700 kilometres of roads being washed away.

Bezenjo said his province needed "huge assistance" from the government and from international aid agencies.

A man rides a donkey cart amid a flooded street, while transporting recyclables, during monsoon season in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 21, 2022. — Reuters
A man rides a donkey cart amid a flooded street, while transporting recyclables, during monsoon season in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 21, 2022. — Reuters

The past month was the wettest in three decades, with 133% more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the NDMA said. Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305% more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.

More From Pakistan:

FIA probes ‘prohibited’ funds used by PTI

FIA probes ‘prohibited’ funds used by PTI
President Arif Alvi skipped funeral of Balochistan chopper crash martyrs due to social media trolls

President Arif Alvi skipped funeral of Balochistan chopper crash martyrs due to social media trolls
Pakistan issues 'strong demarche' to India on worsening situation in IIOJK

Pakistan issues 'strong demarche' to India on worsening situation in IIOJK
PTI issues 'one-month ultimatum' to govt for dissolution of assemblies

PTI issues 'one-month ultimatum' to govt for dissolution of assemblies

Shortage of medicines, anaesthesia injections continue in govt hospitals

Shortage of medicines, anaesthesia injections continue in govt hospitals
Firepower and cyber warfare mainstay of future war: COAS Gen Bajwa

Firepower and cyber warfare mainstay of future war: COAS Gen Bajwa
No question on use of Pakistani soil in Zawahiri's killing: DG ISPR

No question on use of Pakistani soil in Zawahiri's killing: DG ISPR
Karachi man attempts to take his own life inside DHA mosque

Karachi man attempts to take his own life inside DHA mosque
ECP issues two notices to Imran Khan in foreign funding and ineligibility case

ECP issues two notices to Imran Khan in foreign funding and ineligibility case
Cabinet declares monsoon emergency in Pakistan

Cabinet declares monsoon emergency in Pakistan

Latest

view all