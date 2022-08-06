Flash floods kill 550 in Pakistan in heaviest rains in decades

Residents commute through a flooded street, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 25, 2022. — Reuters

Flooding damages more than 46,200 houses.

Balochistan's 700km roads washed away.

The past month was the wettest in three decades.

ISLAMABAD: Flash floods caused by abnormally heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the hardest hit, a government agency said.

Government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood-hit regions and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine.

A man rides bicycle along a flooded road, following heavy rains during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 25, 2022. — Reuters

Aside from the fatalities, the flooding had damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

"We're doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during visit to stricken areas.



But the Balochistan provincial government said it needed more funds and appealed to international organisations for assistance.

Workers load sacks of relief goods, for the flood victims in Balochistan, in Peshawar, Pakistan August 5, 2022. — Reuters

"Our losses are massive," the province's Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo said. There were food shortages in every district hit by the flooding, with some also disconnected from the rest of the province due to more than 700 kilometres of roads being washed away.

Bezenjo said his province needed "huge assistance" from the government and from international aid agencies.

A man rides a donkey cart amid a flooded street, while transporting recyclables, during monsoon season in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 21, 2022. — Reuters

The past month was the wettest in three decades, with 133% more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the NDMA said. Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305% more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.