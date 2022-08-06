 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
Prince Harry preparing ‘double whammy’ attack at Royal Family

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir reportedly holds a ‘dual attack’ that is sure to leave the Firm and its members shaken.

Royal commentator Robert Lacey issued this warning about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s memoir is being ghostwritten by novelist and journalist JR Moehringer.

JR Moehringer is known for having penned the autobiography of former tennis star Andre Agassi.

In relation to the “powerful and exploratory” promise, Prince Harry’s memoir holds, Mr Lacey warned.

“One would anticipate a book that sets new standards in royal analysis.

“I am hoping [Moehringer] will be analysing the institution as well.

“On Agassi, he not only demolished Agassi’s parenting and upbringing, he had a hard knock at the world of professional tennis.”

“Therefore, one would anticipate the same sort of dual attack in what he writes about Harry and the monarchy.”

