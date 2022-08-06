 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'shamefully' treated like Diana by popularity-threatened royals

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Meghan Markle shamefully treated like Diana by popularity-threatened royals
Meghan Markle 'shamefully' treated like Diana by popularity-threatened royals

Meghan Markle had to go through similar struggles like that of Princess Diana, says royal aide.

The Princess of Wales ex-officer Ken Wharfe admits the royal family mistreated Meghan in the similar way they did Diana. 

Mr Wharfe spoke on Palace Confidential: "I think Meghan found it rather difficult and perhaps wanted a different lifestyle, you know, from the beginning but, you know, it's very difficult.

"I know Diana experienced it.

"The Royal Family, from the Queen downwards, even her own husband, found dealing with her popularity very very difficult."

He added: "It's a shame really, the same that I think that happened with Meghan, to a lesser extent.

"Had they, sort of, garnered and harnessed that popularity, it would have been better for all of them."

Meghan Markle parted ways from the royal famil upon leaving UK in 2020. She, along with husband Prince Harry now lives in California.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ dad has ‘sunk to new low’ as he tries to publicise her medical records

Britney Spears’ dad has ‘sunk to new low’ as he tries to publicise her medical records
Selena Gomez hopes to have a ‘family’ of her own in future

Selena Gomez hopes to have a ‘family’ of her own in future

Shakira leaves kids with Gerard Pique as exes reach temporary custody agreement: Report

Shakira leaves kids with Gerard Pique as exes reach temporary custody agreement: Report
Prince Charles charity took £3 million donation from Russian oligarch

Prince Charles charity took £3 million donation from Russian oligarch
Aussie pop pioneer and ‘Georgy Girl’ singer Judith Durham dead at 79

Aussie pop pioneer and ‘Georgy Girl’ singer Judith Durham dead at 79
Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’

Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’
Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues

Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues

Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident

Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident
Brad Pitt surprises ‘Bullet Train’ costars, decides to do the interview ‘shirtless’

Brad Pitt surprises ‘Bullet Train’ costars, decides to do the interview ‘shirtless’
Video: Amber Heard smiles ‘ear to ear’ recalling Johnny Depp punch

Video: Amber Heard smiles ‘ear to ear’ recalling Johnny Depp punch
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle popularity with 'harsh' snub

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle popularity with 'harsh' snub
Prince Harry ‘infuriating’ insulted police chief with security lawsuit

Prince Harry ‘infuriating’ insulted police chief with security lawsuit

Latest

view all