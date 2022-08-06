 
Saturday Aug 06 2022
Prince Harry falling out of 'honeymoon phase in America', has no 'lifelong' friends

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Prince Harry's happiness in America is temporary, says expert.

Perez Hilton, a renowned celebrity and gossip columnist notes the Duke of Sussex does not have meaningful friendships in the country and will eventually want to go back to his roots.

He told the royal commentator: “Harry has no family here in Montecito. He has no lifelong friends in Montecito.

“He has new friends, he hobnobs with David Foster and with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and with Ellen… I’m sure and with Oprah down the street.

“But he’s in the honeymoon phase of moving.”

Mr Hilton added: “And that’s all fun now… and his children are still very young.

“I would think eventually there might come a time when he would want his children to have a meaningful relationship with his family.

“So, I do think eventually he will want to move back. The big question is, is she down for the move as well? I don’t know," he said of wife Meghan Markle.

