Prince Harry’s royal future ‘put’ in Prince William’s hands: ‘Must decide’

Prince Harry has reportedly gotten himself into a major bind with his decision to break a royal rule that is deemed the ‘ultimate’ act of betrayal.

Royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe made this claim during his most recent chat with the Daily Beast.

He was quoted telling the publication, “Once the book is out, William will have to make a decision about what he is going to do about Harry.”

“But he is not going to do a thing until he knows what is on every page of that book.”

“The reality is that if, as a senior member of the Royal Family, you have written a tell-all book, you have broken rule number one of the Royal Family.”