Saturday Aug 06 2022
Kylie Jenner radiates glow in blue as she spotted in London

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner cut a stylish figure as she was seen in high spirits with her daughter Stormi at celebrity hotspot Sexy Fish in London.

The Kardashians alum, 24, radiated a glow in a crocodile skin jacket with structured square shoulders and fur trim, flaunting her beauty in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

She was seen walking hand-in-hand with Stormi, four, who wore a silver mirrored dress while carrying a matching purse.

The beauty mogul left her long legs on show, with her jacket finishing way above her knees.

The television star added a few inches to her stature by wearing a pair of gorgeous open-toed heels with blue straps to match the rest of her attire.

The reality star - who is in London with partner Travis Scott, 31 - travelled to the UK this week with a mammoth 20 suitcases in tow for her stay.


