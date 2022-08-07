 
Meghan Markle hated having chats ‘outside the public loo’ in the UK

Meghan Markle reportedly shared some shocking “expectations of royal life were a world away from the often unglamorous reality.”

Royal author and expert Daniela Elser issued this claim in her new piece for news.com.au.

There, she wrote, “Now, both of these instances could be filed under ‘Aw, aren’t they lovely?’ examples of two people who might be destined for coronations and crowns but who have not let their elevated status turn their heads.”

“But, this all comes after the publication of Tom Bower’s Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors, a 464-page full-frontal take-down of Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

“And this week’s William and Kate stories? Those two, simple, brief interactions with the public?”

“Well, they go a way to underscoring one of his key arguments, which is that Meghan’s expectations of royal life were a world away from the often unglamorous reality.”

Before concluding she added, “Think, more making polite chitchat outside a public loo than private jets and Pol Roger.”

