Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

File Footage

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that the actor keeps a list actors with whom he will never work again.



While promoting their comedy-action movie at Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the Avengers: Age of Ultron actor talked about his experience working with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

The 32-year-old actor referred to Pitt as a “humble and gracious human being,” in an interview with Variety.

“He is in a new chapter of his life, I think,” he added. “He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time.

“You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again,'" he said.

"Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the (expletive) list,” Taylor-Johnson revealed.

Pitt and Taylor-Johnson co-star in the David Leitch directorial, the cast of which also includes Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny and others.