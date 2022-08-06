 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's ‘exhausted’ after winning libel trial against Amber Heard, says friend

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

File Footage

Johnny Depp has been "exhausted" following the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that lasted for six long weeks, reveals actor's friend.

The Alice in Wonderland star is all set to start shooting for his first film Jeanne du Barry post libel trial on Monday and has been enjoying gigs with Jeff Beck in Europe ever since the case’s verdict was announced.

However, the pal told The New York Post that the actor must be worn out as he’s been doing so much after the court ruled in his favour making it clear that the star was in fact defamed by his former wife.

Talking about Depp’s mental and physical state, the friend said, “Consider that he’s gone from a trial to a rock ‘n’ roll tour to a movie, with no breaks in between and no time to reflect, I’m sure he’s exhausted, but … he’s working hard at the things he loves.”

At one point during the interview, the pal dished on how the actor celebrated his win in the bombshell case as he revealed that Depp watched it on television with his friends.

“More than anything he had a sense of relief,” he said about the actor’s first impression after the result was announced. “They celebrated that night.”

“It was relief and validation,” the friend added. “Johnny celebrated the win by stepping into something he loves as much as anything: playing music and supporting the record that he made with Jeff.”

“One day after the verdict, he played and a radical swell of support greeted him,” the outlet further shared. “It is imperative that he knew the world saw everything come out."

“Johnny never wavered as the world was finally permitted to know what he always knew [about the situation with Heard]. Then an American jury agreed with him on all of his claims. He was vindicated. How would you feel?” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton proves monarchy is in 'consummate hands'

Kate Middleton proves monarchy is in 'consummate hands'
Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

Camilla, Charles reminded to ‘be on guard’ after mishap outing

Camilla, Charles reminded to ‘be on guard’ after mishap outing
‘Living Sculpture’ Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London

‘Living Sculpture’ Daniel Lismore brings wearable art to London
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: Fans recall when comedian tattooed Kim’s name

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson split: Fans recall when comedian tattooed Kim’s name

Kylie Jenner radiates glow in blue as she spotted in London

Kylie Jenner radiates glow in blue as she spotted in London
JLO, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore have never gone under the knife: Report

JLO, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore have never gone under the knife: Report
Real reason why Johnny Depp didn’t attend libel case verdict against Amber Heard

Real reason why Johnny Depp didn’t attend libel case verdict against Amber Heard
Kanye West and children happy over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split?

Kanye West and children happy over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split?
Truth about Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez relationship revealed by actor’s friend

Truth about Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez relationship revealed by actor’s friend
Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice over snub of Meghan and Harry

Princess Eugenie clashed with Beatrice over snub of Meghan and Harry
Tristan Thompson goes solo as he welcomes 2nd baby with Khloe

Tristan Thompson goes solo as he welcomes 2nd baby with Khloe

Latest

view all