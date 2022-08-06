Johnny Depp's ‘exhausted’ after winning libel trial against Amber Heard, says friend

File Footage

Johnny Depp has been "exhausted" following the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard that lasted for six long weeks, reveals actor's friend.

The Alice in Wonderland star is all set to start shooting for his first film Jeanne du Barry post libel trial on Monday and has been enjoying gigs with Jeff Beck in Europe ever since the case’s verdict was announced.

However, the pal told The New York Post that the actor must be worn out as he’s been doing so much after the court ruled in his favour making it clear that the star was in fact defamed by his former wife.

Talking about Depp’s mental and physical state, the friend said, “Consider that he’s gone from a trial to a rock ‘n’ roll tour to a movie, with no breaks in between and no time to reflect, I’m sure he’s exhausted, but … he’s working hard at the things he loves.”

At one point during the interview, the pal dished on how the actor celebrated his win in the bombshell case as he revealed that Depp watched it on television with his friends.

“More than anything he had a sense of relief,” he said about the actor’s first impression after the result was announced. “They celebrated that night.”

“It was relief and validation,” the friend added. “Johnny celebrated the win by stepping into something he loves as much as anything: playing music and supporting the record that he made with Jeff.”

“One day after the verdict, he played and a radical swell of support greeted him,” the outlet further shared. “It is imperative that he knew the world saw everything come out."

“Johnny never wavered as the world was finally permitted to know what he always knew [about the situation with Heard]. Then an American jury agreed with him on all of his claims. He was vindicated. How would you feel?” he added.