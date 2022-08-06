 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise’s million-dollar smile can leave anyone spellbound. The actor lived up to his action star credentials as he arrived by helicopter in London before heading out for a spot of shopping.

In the latest pictures, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60 has left fans’ in awe with his breathtaking smile and a friendly wave as he touched down in the UK to film the eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible series.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The War of the Worlds actor, who recently turned 60 arrived in the capital via chopper and sported in a chic black ensemble with a functional black backpack and his trademark aviator shades.

The ageless star appeared to be in good spirits as he stepped out in Battersea and joked with the waiting staff.

The more-relaxed day for Tom comes after he surprised hikers this week when he parachuted from a mountain in the Lake District while filming Mission: Impossible 8.


