 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian splits from investor boyfriend after two months of dating

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Khloe Kardashian splits from investor boyfriend after two months of dating

American TV personality Khloe Kardashian reportedly split from mystery private equity investor beau before the birth of her second child via surrogacy Tristan Thompson.

The 38-year-old Kardashians star and her investor boyfriend, whose name has not been revealed, split shortly before the birth of Khloe's second child.

The mom-of-two began dating the businessman earlier in June, as per Us Weekly. However, the couple chose to go their separate ways after two months of their romance.

It was announced on Friday that Kim Kardashian's sister had just welcomed her second baby, a boy, via surrogate, whom she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson.

More From Entertainment:

Lucy Fallon, Faye Brookes set internet ablaze with THESE pictures

Lucy Fallon, Faye Brookes set internet ablaze with THESE pictures
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle as best-dressed royal

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle as best-dressed royal
Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp
Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports

Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports
Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner

Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller cut casual figures for workout

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller cut casual figures for workout
Queen ‘went out of her way’ to have Kate Middleton in her ‘inner circle’

Queen ‘went out of her way’ to have Kate Middleton in her ‘inner circle’
Locarno Film Festival: Daisy Edgar-Jones steals limelight as she graces event in stunning tassel dress

Locarno Film Festival: Daisy Edgar-Jones steals limelight as she graces event in stunning tassel dress
Johnny Depp's ‘exhausted’ after winning libel trial against Amber Heard, says friend

Johnny Depp's ‘exhausted’ after winning libel trial against Amber Heard, says friend
Kate Middleton proves monarchy is in 'consummate hands'

Kate Middleton proves monarchy is in 'consummate hands'
Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

Brad Pitt’s 'Bullet Train' co-star reveals an interesting fact about the actor

Latest

view all