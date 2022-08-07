 
Kim Kardashian's latest move leaves fans guessing

A day before the news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup surfaced, the reality TV star used her Instagram account to support Yeezy, a brand owned by her former husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter were seen wearing Yeezy shades in pictures shared on her Instagram.

Many fans asked whether the former couple was back together, without knowing that Kim and Pete had split up a few days ago.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted "SNL" in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

