Sunday Aug 07 2022
Pete Davidson looks upset in first picture after split with Kim Kardashian

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Pete Davidson looked upset in his first picture that appeared after his split with Kim Kardashian.

He was spotted for the first time since news his split with Kim Kardashian on the set of Wizards! in Cairns, Australia.

In the picture, the SNL comedian is wearing a cap with the movie's title and a shirt that says, "What... I feel like s—."

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted "SNL" in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

