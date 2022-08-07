 
Hugh Jackman mourns death of his beloved dog

Actor Hugh Jackman said his dog Dali passed away.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the X-Men star shared the news of his dog's death.

He wrote, "It's a very sad day for our family. Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night."

The 53-year-old actor also shared sweet pictures of himself and the dog cuddling up to each other.

"He would've been 12 next month … which I'm told is a long life for this breed," Jackman wrote.

"I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was beloved by the whole world, and boy did he have a good life."

Concluding the heartfelt tribute, Jackman added, "We will miss him but know he's howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!"

Dali — whom Jackman and his family adopted in 2010 — was frequently photographed with the actor during their outings together. Jackman also often shared pictures and videos of his canine on social media.

