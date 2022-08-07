 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Anne Heche remains in hospital after car accident

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Anne Heche remains in hospital after car accident

Anne Heche remains in the hospital after a car accident in Los Angeles, according to reports.

A representative for the 53-year-old actress told PEOPLE that "Anne is currently in stable condition" after the crash, which occurred in the neighborhood of Mar Vista.

"Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time," the rep says.

According to the local media, Heche was inside a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home, causing the residence to catch fire.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

PEOPLE has confirmed Anne is intubated and suffered burns.

More From Entertainment:

Tyler Perry criticised for calling Meghan Markle princess

Tyler Perry criticised for calling Meghan Markle princess

Hugh Jackman mourns death of his beloved dog

Hugh Jackman mourns death of his beloved dog
Will Smith's daughter justifies dad's attack on Chris Rock

Will Smith's daughter justifies dad's attack on Chris Rock

Pete Davidson looks upset in first picture after split with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson looks upset in first picture after split with Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's latest move leaves fans guessing

Kim Kardashian's latest move leaves fans guessing

Khloe Kardashian splits from investor boyfriend after two months of dating

Khloe Kardashian splits from investor boyfriend after two months of dating
Lucy Fallon, Faye Brookes set internet ablaze with THESE pictures

Lucy Fallon, Faye Brookes set internet ablaze with THESE pictures
Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle as best-dressed royal

Kate Middleton beats Meghan Markle as best-dressed royal
Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

Tom Cruise flashes million-dollar smile as he arrives in London by helicopter

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp

New revelations from unsealed document dump seem to create problems for Johnny Depp
Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports

Max George splits from girlfriend Stacey Giggs: reports
Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner

Victoria Beckham sends sweet birthday wishes to former band member Geri Horner

Latest

view all