 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry asked not to miss 'wild, boozy' years in memoir: 'Would be whitewash'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Prince Harry asked not to miss wild, boozy years in memoir: Would be whitewash
Prince Harry asked not to miss 'wild, boozy' years in memoir: 'Would be whitewash'

Prince Harry is asked to lay bare highs and lows of former life in the upcoming memoir.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, told the Daily Beast: "Harry was known for being pretty wild back in the day.

"If he doesn’t go into those wild years in some detail, the book will just come over as a massive whitewash—at least to those who knew him."

Meanwhile, Royal editor Duncan Larcombe told the publication: "If he is going to keep the book largely focused on his own journey, he does need to acknowledge — and try and make sense of — those dark, boozy years for it to have any credibility."

Speaking of the upcoming book upon its announcement, Harry said: "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles

Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles
Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits

Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits
Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’

Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’
How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?

How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?
'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham

'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham
Princess Diana hurt as Harry no longer 'wingman' to Prince William, says friend

Princess Diana hurt as Harry no longer 'wingman' to Prince William, says friend
Prince Harry 'DNA will not allow' Duke to 'destroy his family' with memoir

Prince Harry 'DNA will not allow' Duke to 'destroy his family' with memoir
Prince Charles to appear in Sir Ranulph Fiennes documentary

Prince Charles to appear in Sir Ranulph Fiennes documentary
Meghan Markle ‘battling’ Prince Harry over Prince William: report

Meghan Markle ‘battling’ Prince Harry over Prince William: report
Meghan Markle to counter 'damaging attack' with pal Omid Scobie: 'Needs outlet'

Meghan Markle to counter 'damaging attack' with pal Omid Scobie: 'Needs outlet'
'Malleable' Prince Harry letting 'American' Meghan 'imprint radical mindset' in memoir

'Malleable' Prince Harry letting 'American' Meghan 'imprint radical mindset' in memoir

Latest

view all