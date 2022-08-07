Prince Harry asked not to miss 'wild, boozy' years in memoir: 'Would be whitewash'

Prince Harry is asked to lay bare highs and lows of former life in the upcoming memoir.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, told the Daily Beast: "Harry was known for being pretty wild back in the day.

"If he doesn’t go into those wild years in some detail, the book will just come over as a massive whitewash—at least to those who knew him."

Meanwhile, Royal editor Duncan Larcombe told the publication: "If he is going to keep the book largely focused on his own journey, he does need to acknowledge — and try and make sense of — those dark, boozy years for it to have any credibility."



Speaking of the upcoming book upon its announcement, Harry said: "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

