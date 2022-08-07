Prince Harry 'DNA will not allow' Duke to 'destroy his family' with memoir

Prince Harry will not drop a malicious memoir against the royal family, says expert.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes the Duke of Sussex's book will be about the 'man he has become' in the face of adversity.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Schofield said: “I think Harry is going to try to tell a story about a young man who overcomes adversity — that’s truly what I think this is going to be.

“He is going to discuss the death of his mother I believe and he’s going to talk about how that affected him as a young adult, and how he turned that emotion into the leader he is today.”

She continued: “Now, will his publisher allow people like us to discuss what horrible things he might mention in his book? Absolutely, because they want it to sell. They want those pre-orders to go out the roof.



“But I don’t think that it is in Prince Harry’s DNA to write something salacious that could destroy his family because, at the end of the day, his children could benefit from that relationship, from anything that is good that is happening to the Royal Family — his children could benefit from.

“I don’t think Prince Harry is going to burn the whole place down with this book. I think he is going to use this book to elevate himself.”



Prince Harry's memoir is scheduled to release later this year.