Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle reportedly could never understand her role in the Royal Family or her unimportant status

Royal author Tom Bower made this claim during his interview with GB News.

There, he pointed out the ‘biggest problem’ Meghan Markle faced and admitted, “When she came to London to become part of the royal family, she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important and wasn’t in control of everything.”

“And that’s why, of course, she has fractious relationships with so many people,” he also added.

“She is utterly passionate about her image … that is everything that matters. She’s a creature of Hollywood. She knows that celebrity images are what earns the money and that’s what she must protect.”