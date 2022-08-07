 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report
Meghan Markle hated being ‘unimportant’ in Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle reportedly could never understand her role in the Royal Family or her unimportant status

Royal author Tom Bower made this claim during his interview with GB News.

There, he pointed out the ‘biggest problem’ Meghan Markle faced and admitted, “When she came to London to become part of the royal family, she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t more important and wasn’t in control of everything.”

“And that’s why, of course, she has fractious relationships with so many people,” he also added.

“She is utterly passionate about her image … that is everything that matters. She’s a creature of Hollywood. She knows that celebrity images are what earns the money and that’s what she must protect.”

More From Entertainment:

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her
Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew
Zac Efron lands in trouble after shooting ad with a captive bear

Zac Efron lands in trouble after shooting ad with a captive bear
Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles

Prince Harry accused of using Meghan Markle to fight his battles
Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits

Kate Middleton always does her homework before Royal visits
Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’

Bookstore owner talks of Amber Heard’s ‘true personality’
How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?

How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?
'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham

'Excited' Charles takes over reins at Queen's Norfolk estate, Sandringham
Princess Diana hurt as Harry no longer 'wingman' to Prince William, says friend

Princess Diana hurt as Harry no longer 'wingman' to Prince William, says friend
Prince Harry 'DNA will not allow' Duke to 'destroy his family' with memoir

Prince Harry 'DNA will not allow' Duke to 'destroy his family' with memoir
Prince Charles to appear in Sir Ranulph Fiennes documentary

Prince Charles to appear in Sir Ranulph Fiennes documentary
Meghan Markle ‘battling’ Prince Harry over Prince William: report

Meghan Markle ‘battling’ Prince Harry over Prince William: report

Latest

view all