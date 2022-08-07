 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson appears in high spirits amid split from Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Comedian Pete Davidson appeared to be in high spirits amid break-up with his ladylove Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after nine months of dating.

Hours after the split reports, the Saturday Night Live star’s mother took to Instagram and shared family photos, where Pete can be seen celebrating his sister Casey Davidson’s graduation.

She wrote in the caption, “A beautiful day celebrating @caseydavidson!! PA! We are so proud of you!! Love you to the moon and back. Beautiful inside and out! We are so blessed.”

However, it is unclear when the photos were taken as Pete is in Australia shooting his new film Wizards.

Meanwhile, E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying Kim and Pete split this week.

They began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted "SNL" in October 2021. 

