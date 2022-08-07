BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday

BTS’s Jungkook showed a sweet gesture in honour of his friend Yeo Jin Goo’s birthday.

On August 7, Yeo Jin Goo posted a picture on Instagram and shared a thoughtful gesture by Jungkook who sent a coffee truck to the set of his upcoming film Ditto.

The truck and the coffee cups have cute messages embellished on them which portray Jungkook’s love for Yeo Jin Goo.

As the Instagram pictures show, the banner displayed on the top of the truck reads “Wishing actor Yeo Jin Goo a happy early birthday and cheering on the cast and crew of ‘Ditto’! From BTS’s Jungkook.”

Another banner on the has a request for the director of the film, and it says, “Director, please take good care of Jin Goo! From Jin Goo’s friend Jungkook.”

Meanwhile, the poster on the right refers to the name of Yeo Jin Goo’s character in the film, and says, “Kim Yong… he’s already cool.”

Check out below:

































The coffee cups are also filled with cute stickers and the cup sleeves read “Jin Goo, your face has the power to move people. Agreed? Yep, agreed.”

Yeo Jin Goo appreciated the gesture in his Instagram post as he wrote, “Jungkook, your face and vocal tone and dancing and support have the power to move people. Agreed? Yep, agreed. Thank you, Koooooooook!!!!”