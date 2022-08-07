 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’
Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

‘Tiresome’ Meghan Markle has been accused of having “no talent of her own” despite “thinking she knows it all.”

Lady Colin Campbell shared this news during her interview with GB News.

There, she offered comparisons between the Duchess of Sussex and Rebekah Vardy.

She was quoted saying, “We seem to have a whole slew of really rather tiresome, very opinionated women, who seem to have made their way in life through talents which are not immediately apparent, and they think they're the best thing since sliced bread. And they know everything.”

She also accused the royal of possessing narcissistic tendencies and claimed, “She's very calculating and I think that if he had not been a Prince Henry of Wales, she wouldn't have given him two minutes, much less the length of time she intends to give him.”

“Yes, of course, she was very committed to being self serving, but only self serve. Public service? Not a chance. This is a woman who, in my opinion, everything is calculated and it all comes down to status, and bucks and attention.”

“Notice how dexterously she moved him from the royal family to California…she has clearly decided that she wasn't going to give her time or her energy to the British people or was serving humanity when she could serve her financial interests in a community property state, where in the event of a divorce she gets a whopping 50 per cent.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle
Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked
David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd
Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning

Kate Middleton, Prince William set to say 'glorious Kensington prison’ bye bye for a new beginning
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why
BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday

BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday
Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner
Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama
Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell

Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell
Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Latest

view all