 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked
Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

A handwriting sample of the culprit responsible for writing on the mirrors in Johnny Depp’s Australian home has finally been leaked.

For those unversed, Amber claimed Johnny wrote the mirror statement following an incident in Australia, but a handwritten note delivered by an ex-pal of the Aquaman actor finally sheds light.

The mirror statement read “Billy Bob and Easy Amber” and was credited to Johnny, and written in reference to her movie with the actor.

The ex-pal with the pseudo name Gia shared a handwritten note left to her by Amber and the writings appear to match.

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked


More From Entertainment:

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd
Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why

Prince George and Princess Charlotte use a different name at school: Here's why
Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’

Meghan Markle blasted as ‘narcissist’: ‘Has no talent!’
BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday

BTS’s Jungkook sends a coffee truck for Yeo Jin Goo's birthday
Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner

Kylie Jenner puts on a stylish display alongside Travis Scott as they step out for dinner
Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus

Amber Heard, Elon Musk to take legal action against author Jessica Reed Kraus
Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama

Royal family member Louis Cunningham lands role in BBC drama
Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell

Amber Heard branded a ‘groomer’ comparable to Ghrislaine Maxwell
Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her

Queen ‘hates’ that Meghan Markle ‘betrayed’ her
Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million

Amber Heard ‘cost’ Johnny Depp over $50 million
Pete Davidson appears in high spirits amid split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson appears in high spirits amid split from Kim Kardashian
Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

Sarah buys £7 m house as investment amid dispute with Prince Andrew

Latest

view all