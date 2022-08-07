 
entertainment
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard leaves onlookers spellbound with her appearance in red maxi dress

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Amber Heard leaves onlookers spellbound with her appearance in red maxi dress

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard dropped jaws in floral red outfit during visit to a bookstore in Tel Aviv last week.

Heard put her true beauty on display in gorgeous maxi dress on a stroll in the city. The Aquaman actress appeared in high spirit as she allowed her admirers to take some pics.

To elevate her look Heard left her voluminous locks lose on her shoulder. Her smile was all enough to send pulses racing. She also carried a big white bag to hold books.

Amber Heard leaves onlookers spellbound with her appearance in red maxi dress

Heard, who's in legal war with Depp, has appeared taking a relaxing walk through the city for the first time since she lost highly publicized trial against the Pirates of The Caribbean actor.

Amber Heard's latest outing seemed to be a smart move to win hearts as she cut a stylish figure to attract applause from fans and onlookers.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky cut casual figures as they go for late night stroll

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky cut casual figures as they go for late night stroll
Selena Gomez looks ‘Happier than ever’ as she joins rumoured beau Andrea Iervolino for boat ride

Selena Gomez looks ‘Happier than ever’ as she joins rumoured beau Andrea Iervolino for boat ride
Prince Harry will eventually return to Royal Family as 'no one has interest in having Sussexes around'

Prince Harry will eventually return to Royal Family as 'no one has interest in having Sussexes around'
Kylie Jenner takes Stormi to Travis Scott's first arena show since Astroworld tragedy

Kylie Jenner takes Stormi to Travis Scott's first arena show since Astroworld tragedy
Prince Andrew infamous Newsnight interview to get rival drama

Prince Andrew infamous Newsnight interview to get rival drama
Paris Jackson is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures

Paris Jackson is a sight for sore eyes in new pictures
Amber Heard seen with a controversial Israeli journalist in Tel Aviv

Amber Heard seen with a controversial Israeli journalist in Tel Aviv
Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans

Prince Charles lauds ‘courage, ingenuity and determination’ of Jamaicans
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘dying wish’ for Prince Harry to ‘ditch’ Meghan Markle
‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’

‘Isolated’ Prince Harry ‘has no one’ in ‘Montecito luxury prison’
Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked

Johnny Depp’s mirror writing: Identity of culprit leaked
David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

David Beckham gives sneak peek of fun day out with daughter, meets The Weeknd

Latest

view all