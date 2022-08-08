Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns

Queen Elizabeth, who has been staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate since arriving in Scotland on July 21 for summer break, has sparked new health concerns after a traditional event was axed.



It has been reported that traditional royal welcome to Balmoral castle, which is very dear to Queen’s heart, has been cancelled.

Now, the event has been replaced with a small, private one.

The Daily Star, quoting the Mirror reported, “The traditional welcome to Balmoral is normally cemented in the Queen’s calendar and something Her Majesty really enjoys, being able to greet locals who travel to see her.

“It’s a bitter disappointment the ceremony will not take place in its traditional form.”

Queen Elizabeth, 96, who marked her platinum jubilee in June, has been forced to miss a number of other events due to ‘tiredness’.