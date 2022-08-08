 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle revealed key to her happiness

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Meghan Markle revealed key to her happiness
Meghan Markle revealed key to her happiness

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is enjoying a happy life with her husband Prince Harry and their kids in California, had once revealed her key to happiness.

In a post for her lifestyle blog The Tig, the former Suits actress had revealed key to happiness.

On her 41st birthday after Meghan’s close friend Tyler Perry said the Duchess is truly happy “now”, the 2015 The Tig post has resurfaced.

It discloses that Meghan is a practitioner of Vedic meditation, a practice that made her ‘just happier’ and that she learned from a man named Light Watkins.

Light Watkins, the Vedic meditation coach, and Meghan were introduced while having dinner with a friend in Santa Monica, California.

Later, Meghan gave it a try in the coming days.

She wrote it quickly became the “quietude that rocked my world.” After a year, she realized, “I am just happier. And meditation has much to do with it.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William warned of anti-Royal backlash from young people

Prince William warned of anti-Royal backlash from young people
‘Worthless’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer selling’

‘Worthless’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer selling’
‘The Kardashians’ producers delayed the news of Kim, Pete Davidson split for ratings?

‘The Kardashians’ producers delayed the news of Kim, Pete Davidson split for ratings?
Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew

Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘a different level of betrayal’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘a different level of betrayal’
Shawn Mendes in ‘amazing spirits’ as he parties with The Weeknd on 24th birthday

Shawn Mendes in ‘amazing spirits’ as he parties with The Weeknd on 24th birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report
Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz
Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns

Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns
'Twisted' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case slammed over ‘cherry-picking’ accusations

'Twisted' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case slammed over ‘cherry-picking’ accusations

Latest

view all