Monday Aug 08 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will end up returning to the UK once they ‘finally’ realize “no one wants the Sussexes around.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this claim during her interview with the Daily Star.

While discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stint in the spotlight, she admitted, “No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so yes, they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.”

“Megxit was one thing but the Oprah interview was an entirely different level of betrayal. I still don't believe that Harry and Meghan properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview.”

