 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes in ‘amazing spirits’ as he parties with The Weeknd on 24th birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

File Footage 

Shawn Mendes had a blast while celebrating his 24th birthday as the singer parties with The Weeknd at a Miami club few days after he cancelled his Wonder World tour to focus on mental health.

A source spilled to People Magazine that the Treat You Better hit-make had “an amazing time” at LIV Nightclub after the Save Your Tears singer’s surprise performance.

"Shawn was in amazing spirits," the insider told the outlet while adding that the birthday boy, "looked super happy to be there, relaxed and just enjoying the environment."

The source went on to reveal that before The Weeknd arrived, Mendes spend time with his pals in the DJ Booth. After the singer came, Mendes and DJ Kaytranada joined the artist onstage.

Previously, Mendes cancelled his tour dates in North American and the UK/Europe in an effort to prioritize his mental and physical health.

“I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” the singer wrote on his Instagram account.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority,” he added.

However, the singer assured his fans that he will make new music and would do world tours in the future while expressing heartbreak for people who were eagerly waiting for his shows.

“This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal,” he wrote.

An insider shared with the outlet at the time that Mendes is “getting help for his mental well-being while adding, “Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy."



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report
Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz
Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns

Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns
'Twisted' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case slammed over ‘cherry-picking’ accusations

'Twisted' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case slammed over ‘cherry-picking’ accusations
Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb instead of girl's hand in picture shared by Tyler Perry?

Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb instead of girl's hand in picture shared by Tyler Perry?
Justin Bieber apologises to man over inappropriate social media comments

Justin Bieber apologises to man over inappropriate social media comments

John Legend talks about his friendship with Kanye West

John Legend talks about his friendship with Kanye West

Piers Morgan calls Pink Floyd's Roger Waters dumbest rock star

Piers Morgan calls Pink Floyd's Roger Waters dumbest rock star

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian avoid following each other

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian avoid following each other

Box office: Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' arrives with so-so $30.1 million debut

Box office: Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' arrives with so-so $30.1 million debut
Prince Harry will return as an 'operational prince of the realm', claims Diana's bodyguard

Prince Harry will return as an 'operational prince of the realm', claims Diana's bodyguard
'Prince Harry doesn’t want to be seen as his brother and father'

'Prince Harry doesn’t want to be seen as his brother and father'

Latest

view all