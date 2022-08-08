Shawn Mendes in ‘amazing spirits’ as he parties with The Weeknd on 24th birthday

File Footage

Shawn Mendes had a blast while celebrating his 24th birthday as the singer parties with The Weeknd at a Miami club few days after he cancelled his Wonder World tour to focus on mental health.

A source spilled to People Magazine that the Treat You Better hit-make had “an amazing time” at LIV Nightclub after the Save Your Tears singer’s surprise performance.

"Shawn was in amazing spirits," the insider told the outlet while adding that the birthday boy, "looked super happy to be there, relaxed and just enjoying the environment."

The source went on to reveal that before The Weeknd arrived, Mendes spend time with his pals in the DJ Booth. After the singer came, Mendes and DJ Kaytranada joined the artist onstage.

Previously, Mendes cancelled his tour dates in North American and the UK/Europe in an effort to prioritize his mental and physical health.

“I need to take the time I've never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” the singer wrote on his Instagram account.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority,” he added.

However, the singer assured his fans that he will make new music and would do world tours in the future while expressing heartbreak for people who were eagerly waiting for his shows.

“This doesn't mean I won't be making new music, and I can't wait to see you on tour in the future. I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal,” he wrote.

An insider shared with the outlet at the time that Mendes is “getting help for his mental well-being while adding, “Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy."







