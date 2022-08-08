 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew
Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew

Kate Middleton appeared fearless as the Duchess joined the GB team during the friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’ at SailGP Plymouth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account on August 7 dropped a video of the royal family member as tries a daring high-speed race against New Zealand.

Kate looked gorgeous in a SailBP wet suit and lifejacket along with an orange helmet as she sailed with multi-Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Sir Ben Ainslie and the GB crew.

Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew

The 40-year-old Duchess is Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust - the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP team.

The organization aims to use sport to inspire an interest in science and technology as well as climate science.

Kate got herself familiar with seagrass and its role in the restoration of damaging changes to the climate.

Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew

The video was captioned: “Out on the water with @sailgpgbr last weekend.”

“It’s not only the racing that’s so important to these teams but their commitment to protecting the future of our planet and inspiring the next generation to do the same.

"It was so good to see the Protect our Future programme with @1851trust doing exactly this. Thanks for the racing too!"


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘a different level of betrayal’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘a different level of betrayal’
Shawn Mendes in ‘amazing spirits’ as he parties with The Weeknd on 24th birthday

Shawn Mendes in ‘amazing spirits’ as he parties with The Weeknd on 24th birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report
Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz
Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns

Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns
'Twisted' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case slammed over ‘cherry-picking’ accusations

'Twisted' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case slammed over ‘cherry-picking’ accusations
Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb instead of girl's hand in picture shared by Tyler Perry?

Meghan Markle kissing her own thumb instead of girl's hand in picture shared by Tyler Perry?
Justin Bieber apologises to man over inappropriate social media comments

Justin Bieber apologises to man over inappropriate social media comments

John Legend talks about his friendship with Kanye West

John Legend talks about his friendship with Kanye West

Latest

view all