Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew

Kate Middleton appeared fearless as the Duchess joined the GB team during the friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’ at SailGP Plymouth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account on August 7 dropped a video of the royal family member as tries a daring high-speed race against New Zealand.

Kate looked gorgeous in a SailBP wet suit and lifejacket along with an orange helmet as she sailed with multi-Olympic gold medal-winning sailor Sir Ben Ainslie and the GB crew.

The 40-year-old Duchess is Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust - the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP team.

The organization aims to use sport to inspire an interest in science and technology as well as climate science.

Kate got herself familiar with seagrass and its role in the restoration of damaging changes to the climate.

The video was captioned: “Out on the water with @sailgpgbr last weekend.”

“It’s not only the racing that’s so important to these teams but their commitment to protecting the future of our planet and inspiring the next generation to do the same.

"It was so good to see the Protect our Future programme with @1851trust doing exactly this. Thanks for the racing too!"



