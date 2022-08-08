 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William warned of anti-Royal backlash from young people

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Prince William warned of anti-Royal backlash from young people
Prince William warned of anti-Royal backlash from young people

Prince William being a ‘symbol of the establishment’ could spark an anti-Royal backlash from the young people, warned a royal expert.

The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly booed in a pub in Sheffield when he appeared in the careen following England's win against Germany.

Reacting to the incident on The Royal Report podcast, Newsweek’s Jack Royston and Kristen Meinzer said that backlash could affect The Firm in future.

“A pub in Sheffield booed [William] when he came on screen," Royston explained.

"I was messaging with one of the people who was in the pub at the time who said basically it was an anti-establishment feeling and that Prince William basically is seen as a symbol of the establishment."

“So this is the second time in several months that this has happened to William," Royston told Meinzer, "posing a question for William: how seriously does he have to take this?

“Is this going to be a big recurring problem for him or can he just shrug it off?”

"The particular fan that I spoke to said 'we're going through a cost of living crisis, people are struggling to pay their bills'...and they kind of saw William as a privileged aristocrat who doesn't have the problems that they have."

More From Entertainment:

‘Worthless’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer selling’

‘Worthless’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer selling’
‘The Kardashians’ producers delayed the news of Kim, Pete Davidson split for ratings?

‘The Kardashians’ producers delayed the news of Kim, Pete Davidson split for ratings?
Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew

Kate Middleton looks fearless as Duchess joins high speed sailing race crew
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘a different level of betrayal’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘a different level of betrayal’
Did Prince William, Kate Middleton personally post birthday message for Meghan Markle?

Did Prince William, Kate Middleton personally post birthday message for Meghan Markle?

Shawn Mendes in ‘amazing spirits’ as he parties with The Weeknd on 24th birthday

Shawn Mendes in ‘amazing spirits’ as he parties with The Weeknd on 24th birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwanted everywhere’: report
Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn snubs mom Victoria Beckham amid her feud with Nicola Peltz
Meghan Markle revealed key to her happiness

Meghan Markle revealed key to her happiness
Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns

Queen Elizabeth sparks new health concerns
'Twisted' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case slammed over ‘cherry-picking’ accusations

'Twisted' Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case slammed over ‘cherry-picking’ accusations

Latest

view all