Prince William warned of anti-Royal backlash from young people

Prince William being a ‘symbol of the establishment’ could spark an anti-Royal backlash from the young people, warned a royal expert.

The Duke of Cambridge was reportedly booed in a pub in Sheffield when he appeared in the careen following England's win against Germany.

Reacting to the incident on The Royal Report podcast, Newsweek’s Jack Royston and Kristen Meinzer said that backlash could affect The Firm in future.

“A pub in Sheffield booed [William] when he came on screen," Royston explained.

"I was messaging with one of the people who was in the pub at the time who said basically it was an anti-establishment feeling and that Prince William basically is seen as a symbol of the establishment."

“So this is the second time in several months that this has happened to William," Royston told Meinzer, "posing a question for William: how seriously does he have to take this?

“Is this going to be a big recurring problem for him or can he just shrug it off?”

"The particular fan that I spoke to said 'we're going through a cost of living crisis, people are struggling to pay their bills'...and they kind of saw William as a privileged aristocrat who doesn't have the problems that they have."