Monday Aug 08 2022
Sofia Vergara sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Sofia Vergara has stunned everyone with her ethereal beauty time and again and the diva is turning heads once again.

The Modern Family alum was seen rocking a pair of cream and green pineapple print wide leg pants with a cream strapless top with a large ruffle as she soaked in the sunshine in Miami Friday.

To elevate her look the 5ft7in beauty styled her voluminous locks in long, straight layers. Her smile was all enough to send pulses racing.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The America's Got Talent judge wore a couple of necklaces stacked on top of each other, a gold watch, and several rings, making fans swoon over her beautiful looks.

Sofia was spotted taking pictures with her phone of the lunch guests and later leaving the restaurant with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot in a box.

She later took her mother, Margarita, and some other family members shopping at Sephora.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The actress brought her adorable pooch Bubbles along with her.

The Vergara family matriarch looked cool and collected in a slowing blue and white print top and jeans.

According to her social media accounts, the star was in South Florida to attend an engagement party.


