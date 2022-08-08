Britney Spears’ ex Kevin has no problem if his sons want to reconcile with Jamie Spears

Britney Spears ex-husband Kevin Federline has no harsh feelings for his former wife’s father Jamie Spears as he’s ready to welcome him back into his sons’ lives.

In an interview with Daily Mail, the singer and former backup dancer said that he is open to the idea of reconciliation with Jamie if his boys, Sean and Jayden, whom he shares with Britney, are okay with it.

“I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys wanted,” Kevin told the outlet.

He went on to say that he does not have “any hard feeling” for the Toxic singer’s allegedly abusive father even though the boys have a restraining order against their grandfather.

“People make mistakes,” Kevin added. “I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

Kevin got a restraining order against his former father in law in 2019 after Jamie got into physical altercation with then 13-year-old Sean, as per Page Six.

Later in March 2020, Jayden called Jamie “pretty big (expletive)" during an Instagram live and even said, “He can go die.”

However, about the kids’ mother, Kevin said that the boys have “decided” that they are not seeing her right now, adding, “It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her."

"They made the decision not to go to her wedding," Kevin added.