Prince Harry's upcoming book is 'big cloud' for William in their relationship

Prince William and Harry's relations will be put to test once the Duke of Sussex's memoir is released, predicted by a royal author.

The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor author Tina Brown told the Telegraph in April the Duke of Sussex may make shocking claims against his brother.

“Harry’s not going to go after the queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, who he’s very fond of,” she wrote.

“But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William. And that’s so unhelpful to them all at this particular moment; for William, that’s the big cloud in their relationship right now.”

“William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate because she can’t answer back,” Brown explained.

“But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out,” she added.