Monday Aug 08 2022
Khloe Kardashian on ‘cloud nine’ after welcoming son, haven’t decided his name yet

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Khloe Kardashian is really happy following the birth of her son but the reality TV star has not decided a name for him yet as she wants it to be “just right.”

An insider spilled to People Magazine, “Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey.”

“She is very excited to be a mom again. She really wanted a baby boy,” the source added.

"Khloé hasn't shared a name yet," revealed the insider. "She is taking her time with the name. She wants it to be just right."

The news of the Good American co-founder having another baby via surrogacy with cheater ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson came to light last month.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative for Kardashain told the publication.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," the statement added.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author has dated the NBA player on and off since 2016 and shares a 4-year-old daughter True with him.

She first broke up with the basketball player in 2018 after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter with multiple women.

They later reconciled in 2020 and called it quits again in 2021 after Khloe discovered that Thompson fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while he was in a relationship with her.


