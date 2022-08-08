Johnny Depp shares rare backstage glimpse from Paris gigs, ‘Fearless yet human’

Johnny Depp continues to win love and support from fans all over the world after he emerged victorious in his sensational defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

On Monday, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, treated his millions of followers on Instagram with a rare glimpse of backstage preps ahead of his concert in Paris with musician Jeff Beck.









Sharing the monochromatic snaps, the Sleepy Hollow star wrote in the caption, “Backstage at @olympiahall before the last show. Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage.”

For the unversed, Depp has been the face of Christian Dior’s Sauvage fragrance in 2015. Earlier, in a Wall Street Journal report, it was revealed that Dior’s sales skyrocketed during the proceedings of Depp and Heard’s defamation trial. The report also noted that Dior’s Sauvage was named the second most popular fragrance in the world.

On the professional front, the Rum Diary star will be next seen in La Favourite. He will be playing the role of King Louis XV in the movie.