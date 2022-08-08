 
Dua Lipa receives title of Honorary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo: Photos

British singer Dua Lipa recently made headlines as she was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo by the President Vyosa Osmani.

Reportedly, the Levitating hit-maker was raised in the UK, whereas her parents belonged to Kosovo.

Turning to Instagram, the singer shared photos from the honorary event and wrote, “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference.”

She then elaborated on youth’s role who “deserves the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big”.

The singer also shared the letter Osmani-Sadriu sent Lipa inviting her to receive the award.

“Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist,” the politician mentioned in the letter.

It also added, “But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable.

Meanwhile, fans showered their love to the singer over this honour and dropped in heart as well clap emoticons in the comments section.

For the unversed, the Don’t Start Now crooner visited the country for Sunny Hill Festival, the live music event organised by Lipa and her father.

