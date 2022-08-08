 
sports
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
SDSports desk

Virat Kohli returns as India announce squad for Asia Cup 2022

By
SDSports desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Cricket - Third One Day International - India v England - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - March 28, 2021 Indias Virat Kohli celebrates winning the match and the series. — Reuters
DEHLI: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has returned to Men In Blue's squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup, slated from August 27 to September 11 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have missed out on the T20 Asia Cup squad due to injury.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who was left out of the West Indies tour due to poor form, made his comeback to the side for the Asian event.

Opening batter KL Rahul has also been called in and been named vice-captain.

India will open their account in T20 Asia Cup against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai.

The squad

Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

