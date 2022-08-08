 
sports
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Babar, Kohli among top-order batters who play technical shots: Umar

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Pakistani batter Umar Amin talks to a Geo News correspondent. — Photo by author
Pakistani batter Umar Amin talks to a Geo News correspondent. — Photo by author

Slated to play for Bagh Stallions in the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) starting from August 13, Umar Amin — Pakistan’s left-handed, middle-order batsman — said labelling players to play a particular format is wrong.

“All top-order batters of white-ball formats including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli depend on playing technical shots rather than slogging,” he said while speaking with Geo News.

Umar also said he aims to make a comeback to the national team.

However, he termed inconsistency and change of batting order within the national team as the reason why domestic players remain underwhelmed.

“I have played as a top-order batter throughout my domestic career, but inconsistent opportunities and changes in the batting order in the national team impact performance,” Umar said, adding that in the 14 T20s played for Pakistan, he didn’t get to bat on six occasions and was sent to play in the lower order for the remaining matches.

“But I’m consistently performing since last five domestic seasons and matured in my batting abilities,” said the 32-year-old batter.

Pakistan’s 200th cricketer was also rumoured to be in the run for becoming the team’s captain in 2013.

“In 2013, I was the captain of Pakistan’s team A alongside Younis Khan during the practice matches. Back in those days, I learned through media about my name being considered as a captain in PCB’s future plans,” he said, but denied being directly approached by the board.

Speaking with Geo News regarding the significance of the consistent opportunity, Umar said a player should be given ample chances at the initial stages of their career to establish themselves.

“They can be later considered for captaincy,” he said, citing Babar Azam’s example as a cricketer who played consistent matches early on and scored well, eventually bagging the role of the Pakistani cricket team’s captain.

More From Sports:

Virat Kohli returns as India announce squad for Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli returns as India announce squad for Asia Cup 2022
Karateka Saadi Abbas aims for gold in Islamic Solidarity Games

Karateka Saadi Abbas aims for gold in Islamic Solidarity Games
Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan to host Pakistan vs England Tests

Karachi, Rawalpindi, Multan to host Pakistan vs England Tests
Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest climber in the world to summit 9 8-thousanders

Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest climber in the world to summit 9 8-thousanders
India's Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

India's Neeraj Chopra congratulates Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem on CWG victory

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem after star bags gold at Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery

WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's video message after painful knee surgery
Over excitement costs Pakistan its World Cup matches against India: Sohaib Maqsood

Over excitement costs Pakistan its World Cup matches against India: Sohaib Maqsood
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem confident of winning javelin medal at CWG 2022

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem confident of winning javelin medal at CWG 2022
Tayyab Raza loses bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra

Tayyab Raza loses bronze bout to India's Deepak Nehra
Commonwealth Games: Shajar Abbas misses out on 200m sprint

Commonwealth Games: Shajar Abbas misses out on 200m sprint

Latest

view all