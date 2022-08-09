 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Youm-e-Ashur being observed with religious reverence, solemnity

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Youm-e-Ashur is being observed with due solemnity and religious reverence across the country. —APP
  • Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across with religious reverence.
  • Law enforcers have been deployed along procession routes.
  • Mobile phone services have partially been suspended.

KARACHI: Youm-e-Ashur is being observed today across the country with religious reverence and solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala (Iraq).

Muharram is the month of mourning for the seventh-century martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The mourning processions are being taken out in all the cities and towns of the country as Muslims are performing mourning rituals to mark the Ashura. 

Strict security measures have been ensured by the local management of different cities and some road closures were also in place to avoid any untoward incident.

Security personnel stand high alert during the procession on 9th Muharram-ul-Haram to safeguard the mourners. —APP
Law enforcers, including police, Rangers, FC and others have been deployed along the procession routes. The azadars (mourners) would pay glowing tributes to sacrifices offered by Hussain (RA) and his companions for the supremacy of Islam.

Ulema and Zakireen would highlight the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy. Medical camps, Sabeels and stalls are also being arranged to provide assistance to the participants.

Mobile phone services have partially been suspended as a security measure in different cities.

In Karachi, the main procession has been taken out from Nishtar Park at 9:00 am and it will end at Hussainian Iranian imambargah in Kharadar after passing through M.A. Jinnah Road, Saddar’s Empress Market and Tibet Centre.

'Islam is alive because of sacrifices of Imam Hussain (RA)'

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islam is alive because of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions and these sacrifices give courage and hope to the faithful in the face of difficulties and challenges.

He said this day reminds of the unparalleled struggle between good and evil, when a group led by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) refused to show allegiance to evil and stood before a seemingly powerful faction.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) became a symbol of courage, determination and bravery.

The prime minister said on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, the family of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his loyal companions despite a lack of resources challenged the forces of oppression and tyranny and made Islam alive with the sacrifice of their lives.

He said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is an important lesson for the Muslim Ummah.

The premier said we should all make the philosophy of sacrifice the beacon of light for us and face all kinds of challenges with bravery and steadfastness for the success of truth and virtue.

He said the country is going through a critical time which made it all the more important to act with courage and righteousness. He said we have to display patience, courage and solidarity to take the country out of the present difficulties.

