Tuesday Aug 09 2022
Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Find out the NAME of BTS singer Jimin's high school sweetheart

BTS star Jimin has a secret love affair!

While the Fake Love hitmaker's love life has been subject to gossip over a number of years, it is not reported by MusicMundial that he is indeed dating a mystery girl from his high school.

The BTS star dancer has been quite candid about his connection with Sunjin, his high school sweetheart.

The 26-year-old idol has often been spotted attending BTS performances in South Korea, donning outfits from Sunjin's clothing line.

The news comes after BTS announced its hiatus from music owing to their career in the military.

