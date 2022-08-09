Queen swift action against Prince Andrew after 'damaging' BBC sit-in laid bare

The Queen opted for immediate damage control to save the Firm from Prince Andrew's shameful interview.

The 96-year-old 'protect the institution' in 2019 when the Duke of York invited public fury over his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



Royal correspondent for The Times Valentine Low reveals: “The Queen is there to protect the institution of the Royal Family and she will do that above all else.

“We saw this with Prince Andrew.”

Mr Low continued: “The damage from that was immediate and seismic.

“It was a very small number of days before he was stepping down from his royal duties.



“He went from a working Prince in the Royal Family to nothing.”

In his interview with the BB, Prince declared he had 'no recollection' of meeting sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

