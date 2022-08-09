 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen swift action against Prince Andrew after 'damaging' BBC sit-in laid bare

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Queen swift action against Prince Andrew after damaging BBC sit-in laid bare
Queen swift action against Prince Andrew after 'damaging' BBC sit-in laid bare

The Queen opted for immediate damage control to save the Firm from Prince Andrew's shameful interview.

The 96-year-old 'protect the institution' in 2019 when the Duke of York invited public fury over his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal correspondent for The Times Valentine Low reveals: “The Queen is there to protect the institution of the Royal Family and she will do that above all else.

“We saw this with Prince Andrew.”

Mr Low continued: “The damage from that was immediate and seismic.

“It was a very small number of days before he was stepping down from his royal duties.

“He went from a working Prince in the Royal Family to nothing.”

In his interview with the BB, Prince declared he had 'no recollection' of meeting sexual assault accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West hate drove Pete Davidson to 'trauma therapy' amid Kim romance

Kanye West hate drove Pete Davidson to 'trauma therapy' amid Kim romance
Kanye West post on Pete death is reason 'there is no chance' of patch-up with Kim

Kanye West post on Pete death is reason 'there is no chance' of patch-up with Kim

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian 'it's not going to work', was 'saying it for a while'

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian 'it's not going to work', was 'saying it for a while'
Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari says 'her kids should be proud' of her photos

Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari says 'her kids should be proud' of her photos
Find out the NAME of BTS singer Jimin's high school sweetheart

Find out the NAME of BTS singer Jimin's high school sweetheart
BTS Jin 'job resume' goes VIRAL on social media! Photo Inside

BTS Jin 'job resume' goes VIRAL on social media! Photo Inside
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to quit royal duties isn't final?
'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran

'Johnny Depp lookalike' spotted in Tehran: Video goes viral in Iran
Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker is no more ‘afraid’ of heights as he enjoys vacations with Kourtney Kardashian
Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev

Paul Wesley shares reunion photo with ‘The Vampire Diaries’ co-star Nina Dobrev

Latest

view all