 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is planning a 'shock drop' plan for memoir as 'firework' for royals

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Prince Harry is planning a shock drop plan for memoir as firework for royals
Prince Harry is planning a 'shock drop' plan for memoir as 'firework' for royals

Prince Harry and his book publication firm are planning on a bombshell drop date for the book.

The explosive memoir, which is said to be an attack on the royals across the pond, will release under a 'shrewd pre-publication strategy.'

Royal expert Celia Walden says: "You don’t spend $20 million on a book about 'one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time' (Penguin’s words) without putting together a shrewd pre-publication campaign strategy

"And, although the publication of By Royal Disappointment (one of my working titles) was allegedly delayed, according to publishing insiders 'the manuscript has [now] been finished and gone through all of the legal processes'."

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Walden continues: "Which means Penguin is going for a 'shock drop' game plan that, like a firework finale against a clear night sky, will involve a tantalising radio silence…

"Followed by a bombardment of Hazza revelations so breathtaking that consumers will be dazzled into spending £16.99 on Yet Another Royal Opus (how’s that for a title?)."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears

Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears
Meghan Markle 'obsessively' wants to win 'young Americans' in strategic move

Meghan Markle 'obsessively' wants to win 'young Americans' in strategic move
William does things ‘completely different’ from Diana to ‘protect’ George

William does things ‘completely different’ from Diana to ‘protect’ George
Prince William copies Prince Harry with upcoming speech at UN assembly

Prince William copies Prince Harry with upcoming speech at UN assembly
Queen 'not afraid' to give 'cold-shoulder' to disobedient Meghan Markle on birthday

Queen 'not afraid' to give 'cold-shoulder' to disobedient Meghan Markle on birthday
'B-list' actress Meghan Markle aimed to become 'super power' with royals

'B-list' actress Meghan Markle aimed to become 'super power' with royals
Queen swift action against Prince Andrew after 'damaging' BBC sit-in laid bare

Queen swift action against Prince Andrew after 'damaging' BBC sit-in laid bare
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson patch-up 'not in the cards', says insider

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson patch-up 'not in the cards', says insider
Kanye West hate drove Pete Davidson to 'trauma therapy' amid Kim romance

Kanye West hate drove Pete Davidson to 'trauma therapy' amid Kim romance
Kanye West post on Pete death is reason 'there is no chance' of patch-up with Kim

Kanye West post on Pete death is reason 'there is no chance' of patch-up with Kim

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian 'it's not going to work', was 'saying it for a while'

Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian 'it's not going to work', was 'saying it for a while'
Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari says 'her kids should be proud' of her photos

Britney Spears partner Sam Asghari says 'her kids should be proud' of her photos

Latest

view all