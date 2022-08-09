Prince Harry is planning a 'shock drop' plan for memoir as 'firework' for royals

Prince Harry and his book publication firm are planning on a bombshell drop date for the book.

The explosive memoir, which is said to be an attack on the royals across the pond, will release under a 'shrewd pre-publication strategy.'

Royal expert Celia Walden says: "You don’t spend $20 million on a book about 'one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time' (Penguin’s words) without putting together a shrewd pre-publication campaign strategy



"And, although the publication of By Royal Disappointment (one of my working titles) was allegedly delayed, according to publishing insiders 'the manuscript has [now] been finished and gone through all of the legal processes'."

Writing in the Telegraph, Ms Walden continues: "Which means Penguin is going for a 'shock drop' game plan that, like a firework finale against a clear night sky, will involve a tantalising radio silence…



"Followed by a bombardment of Hazza revelations so breathtaking that consumers will be dazzled into spending £16.99 on Yet Another Royal Opus (how’s that for a title?)."