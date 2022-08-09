 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent
William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are reportedly following in their father’s footsteps.

According to The Mirror, the Cambridge trio is getting their nanny’s help to master a special talent as they “will be getting a head start when it comes to learning Spanish as their nanny is a Spanish native.”

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told her well-wishers in 2017 that the then-three-year-old prince could already count to 10 in Spanish.

Moreover, the 96-year-old Monarch herself is skilled in French while her husband Prince Phillip was fluent in German.

The Cambridge kids’ nanny “rained at the famous Norland College which is widely considered to be one of the best institutions in the world as it lands their graduates in hugely successful and highly paid jobs working for everyone from celebrities to the royals,” reported the outlet.

More From Entertainment:

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split
Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US

Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US
Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work
Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria

Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria
Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'

Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'
Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival

Caitlyn Jenner praises ‘amazing mother’ Khloé Kardashian after baby boy’s arrival
Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage for first time after ‘life altering surgery’

Ozzy Osbourne is back on stage for first time after ‘life altering surgery’
Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit

Taylor Swift files motion in ‘Shake It Off’ copyright lawsuit

Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Camilla warned of ‘very painful’ claims in ‘The Crown’ season 5
Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie

Ben Stiller reveals he ‘tanked’ his audition for 90s action-comedy movie
Olivia Newton-John death: Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman and John Travolta pay tributes

Olivia Newton-John death: Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackman and John Travolta pay tributes
Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears

Prince Charles ‘accelerates’ royal duties training amid Queen health fears

Latest

view all