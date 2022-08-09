William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three kids – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are reportedly following in their father’s footsteps.

According to The Mirror, the Cambridge trio is getting their nanny’s help to master a special talent as they “will be getting a head start when it comes to learning Spanish as their nanny is a Spanish native.”

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told her well-wishers in 2017 that the then-three-year-old prince could already count to 10 in Spanish.

Moreover, the 96-year-old Monarch herself is skilled in French while her husband Prince Phillip was fluent in German.

The Cambridge kids’ nanny “rained at the famous Norland College which is widely considered to be one of the best institutions in the world as it lands their graduates in hugely successful and highly paid jobs working for everyone from celebrities to the royals,” reported the outlet.