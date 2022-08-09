 
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
WATCH: Shahid Afridi back in nets to practice for KPL 2

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi is gearing up to play in the upcoming second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The star player has once again picked up his bat to train for the league in the nets. 

In a video shared on Twitter, Afridi could be seen practising in the nets. 

The video was shared with the caption: "Shahid Afridi during Practice Session in Diamond Cricket Ground Islamabad earlier today! #KPL2022."

Afridi will represent Jammu Janbaz in the KPL 2. Janbaz will make their debut this season. The star all-rounder is likely to play only a couple of matches to avoid any injury.

KPL 2 will be played from August 13 to 26 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium. 

Reigning champions Rawalakot Hawks will start their title defence against Janbaz in the opening match on August 13. 

— Thumbnail image: Twitter/@usmansatti476

