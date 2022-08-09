 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner helps Kentucky flood victims, ‘it’s the way that I was raised’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Jennifer Garner helps Kentucky flood victims, ‘it’s the way that I was raised’
Jennifer Garner helps Kentucky flood victims, ‘it’s the way that I was raised’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner traveled to Kentucky to provide emergency relief after catastrophic flooding in the region due to rains at the end of July.

On Monday, 50-year-old Garner, who is also a trustee and ambassador of Save the Children, appeared on the Today show and described the devastating situation after the flood, in which at least 37 people died.

The Yes Day actress, “They need everything. There’s nothing they don’t need. They need basic necessities. They need water. They need somewhere to live. They need schools to be up and running. These kids need to go to school.”

Explaining her passion to help the victims, Garner, who was busy shooting her new film before arriving in Kentucky, said, “I grew up in a middle-class family.”

“My mom had grown up very, very poor, my dad grew up poorer, and the fact that the two of them were able to go to college was so life-changing. So when I was in a position to be invited into people’s homes it was rural America that really pulled me in,” she added.

She also said, “These are people who believe in taking care of each other. It’s the way that I was raised. I was raised as a member of the community, not as just myself and my family. It’s one of the luckiest things about my life.”

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos

Camila Cabello, Lox Club owner, new couple in town? Photos
Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner

Khloé Kardashian oozes oomph in sultry black dress as she steps out for dinner

Simon Cowell expresses grief over death of former 'AGT' contestant Nolan Neal

Simon Cowell expresses grief over death of former 'AGT' contestant Nolan Neal
Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease

Ashton Kutcher ‘lucky to be alive’ after battling rare autoimmune disease
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John announce collaboration single ‘Hold Me Closer’
Johnny Depp signs new lucrative deal with a French luxury fashion house

Johnny Depp signs new lucrative deal with a French luxury fashion house
Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze split
Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US

Meghan Markle slammed as 'D-list' actress in US
Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work

Queen wanted Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage to work
Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria

Jacob Elordi opens up about financial struggle before landing a role in Euphoria
William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent

William and Kate’s kids get their nanny’s help to learn special talent
Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'

Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly is 'deeper'

Latest

view all