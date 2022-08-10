 
Islamic Solidarity Games: Pakistan lose Group-B opener against Turkey

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Pakistan were defeated in their volleyball group-B match opener in the Islamic Solidarity Games in the Turkish city of Konya.

The hosts, Turkey, trounced Pakistan 3-1 in the close encounter in Group B on Tuesday. 

Pakistan put up a great show and had a lead of five points in the first set and six in the fourth set at one stage. Pakistan had an upper hand in the first part of every round. The teams struggled through four sets, ending with 28/30, 26/24, 27/29 and 27/29.

In volleyball's FIVB ranking, Turkey is on 17th position and Pakistan on 39th spot. 

The Pakistan team will play their next Group match against Iran on Thursday [August 11] and Qatar on August 13.

