 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears fires back after Catholic church claims she never made wedding inquiry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

Britney Spears fires back after Catholic church claims she never made wedding inquiry
Britney Spears fires back after Catholic church claims she never made wedding inquiry 

Britney Spears’s argument with the Catholic church once again grabs attention on social media.

The Gimme More singer, 40, responded after a church in Italy recently claimed that Spears never asked about choosing it as the venue for her wedding.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Stronger singer began, "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured. I’m writing this because the church said I never asked."

"I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna ’s wedding and plenty more … he was extremely expensive and yes my first request was to get married in that church pictured. It was the only picture I had and sent to him through my phone at my house. I was told 6 weeks later … I could not get married there !!!" Spears alleged that she "was told no" when she wanted to go to the church during the pandemic.


"It's not a big deal, but I don’t like being called a liar when their church says I never asked!!!" concluded the pop icon. "Pssss … the church I pictured is the St. Peter’s Basilica in Italy … not the Santa Monica Church."

Earlier this month, Spears had called out the church for not letting her marry Sam Asghari at the house of prayer because she is not a practicing member. "Isn’t church supposed to be open to all????" she wrote on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen shares first ultrasound scan of baby

Chrissy Teigen shares first ultrasound scan of baby
Kevin Hart wants to be Denzel Washington's pet

Kevin Hart wants to be Denzel Washington's pet

Bella Hadid says she had a dream to work with Issey Miyake

Bella Hadid says she had a dream to work with Issey Miyake
Life goes on for Kim Kardashian after split with Pete Davidson

Life goes on for Kim Kardashian after split with Pete Davidson

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's friend writing a book about them

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's friend writing a book about them

Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma since fiery car crash

Hollywood actress Anne Heche in coma since fiery car crash
Motown legend Lamont Dozier dies at age 81

Motown legend Lamont Dozier dies at age 81
Prince Harry 'very angry' after 'big comeback' fail, wants 'clear-out' of Meghan's chosen PR team

Prince Harry 'very angry' after 'big comeback' fail, wants 'clear-out' of Meghan's chosen PR team
Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ cast to receive 2022 TIFF Tribute Award

Harry Styles and ‘My Policeman’ cast to receive 2022 TIFF Tribute Award

Nicola Peltz's recent posts fuel rumours she's feuding with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz's recent posts fuel rumours she's feuding with Victoria Beckham
Brooklyn drives ‘pricey car’, follows in dad David Beckham's footsteps

Brooklyn drives ‘pricey car’, follows in dad David Beckham's footsteps
Chrissy Teigen suffers from scary nightmares during pregnancy, ‘they’re back’

Chrissy Teigen suffers from scary nightmares during pregnancy, ‘they’re back’

Latest

view all