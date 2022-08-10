 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

TWICE's Nayeon's new solo debut track reaches 100+ million views

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

TWICEs Nayeons new solo debut track reaches 100+ million views

TWICE's Nayeon proves herself as an emerging solo artist as her new solo debut track POP! becomes a hit.

The TWICE girl's latest music video was released for her new solo debut track, 

According to POP! surpassed 100 million views on Youtube on August 10 at approximately 11:40 a.m. KST.

TWICEs Nayeons new solo debut track reaches 100+ million views

As reported by allkpop, the band's agency JYP revealed the news to the fans by sharing a congratulatory poster online.

The track came out on June 24 at 1 p.m KST, and after one month, 16 days, and 23 hours of its release, the video achieved a milestone.

Although the group has 20 music videos that have marked 100 million views and above, the fun and refreshing track POP!'s music video becomes the first solo debut track by a TWICE member to surpass this many views.

More From Entertainment:

Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

Kardashians are ‘sad’ over Kim and Pete Davidson’s shocking breakup, insider revealed

The reality behind Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz’s rumoured fued

The reality behind Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz’s rumoured fued
Prince Harry ‘convinced’ memoir will land Meghan Markle ‘as A-list hero’

Prince Harry ‘convinced’ memoir will land Meghan Markle ‘as A-list hero’
Bethenny Frankel shares unfiltered review of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line

Bethenny Frankel shares unfiltered review of Kim Kardashian’s skincare line

Pete Davidson contacting Kim Kardashian’s family, ‘begging’ for ‘another chance’

Pete Davidson contacting Kim Kardashian’s family, ‘begging’ for ‘another chance’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threatened by wild ‘prowling’ lion

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threatened by wild ‘prowling’ lion
Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter loves being a ‘big sister’ to baby brother, says source
Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider

Sam Asghari ‘completely got’ Britney Spears’ back amid K-Fed drama: Insider
Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig

Lady Gaga speaks out for gay marriage and abortion rights at US tour opener gig
Girls Generation cancels music show promotions for one week : Here's why

Girls Generation cancels music show promotions for one week : Here's why
Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab

Beyoncé calls Madonna ‘masterpiece genius’ in her note after ‘Break My Soul’ collab
Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’

Prince Harry ‘not far’ from striking Queen with ‘brutal takedowns’

Latest

view all