 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Miftah responds to Karachi mother's distressing video that's gone viral

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has responded to the heart-wrenching viral video of a Karachi mother, who expressed that she could not meet ends due to rising expenses.

The finance minister, in response to the video which was shared by 'Capital Talk' show host Hamid Mir, clarified that neither did the government increase the electricity tariff in June nor did it impose new taxes on medicines.

The woman had complained that she is unable to meet ends due to increasing inflation, unaffordable electricity tariff and costly medicines.

Related items

She said that she is unable to purchase medicines for her son who is epileptic.

While expressing solidarity with the woman, Miftah said that he understands her pain and the problems faced by her. He said a majority of Pakistanis are facing similar situations, but this is because of the policies of the previous government.

"We did not hike electricity tariff in June nor did the coalition government increase any taxes on medicines."

Defending the tough decisions taken by the current government, Miftah said, had they not taken such steps, Pakistan would have defaulted like Sri Lanka.

More From Pakistan:

Pictures of Shahbaz Gill in jail go viral

Pictures of Shahbaz Gill in jail go viral
India Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the past

India Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the past
PTI challenges ECP ruling on prohibited funding case in IHC

PTI challenges ECP ruling on prohibited funding case in IHC

Rise and fall of Karachi’s Valika family (Part 1)

Rise and fall of Karachi’s Valika family (Part 1)
The traditional toy sellers of Muharram

The traditional toy sellers of Muharram
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement

CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
Rain reported in several parts of Karachi as city gets ready for heavier showers

Rain reported in several parts of Karachi as city gets ready for heavier showers
Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in treason case

Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in treason case
Shahbaz Gill arrest: CCTV video contradicts PTI claims of torture

Shahbaz Gill arrest: CCTV video contradicts PTI claims of torture

Pakistan logs 352 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan logs 352 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
PEMRA warns TV channels to not air content against state institutions

PEMRA warns TV channels to not air content against state institutions
Shahbaz Gill's comments part of planned conspiracy to create division within military: Rana Sanaullah

Shahbaz Gill's comments part of planned conspiracy to create division within military: Rana Sanaullah

Latest

view all