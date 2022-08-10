Miftah responds to Karachi mother's distressing video that's gone viral

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has responded to the heart-wrenching viral video of a Karachi mother, who expressed that she could not meet ends due to rising expenses.



The finance minister, in response to the video which was shared by 'Capital Talk' show host Hamid Mir, clarified that neither did the government increase the electricity tariff in June nor did it impose new taxes on medicines.

The woman had complained that she is unable to meet ends due to increasing inflation, unaffordable electricity tariff and costly medicines.

She said that she is unable to purchase medicines for her son who is epileptic.



While expressing solidarity with the woman, Miftah said that he understands her pain and the problems faced by her. He said a majority of Pakistanis are facing similar situations, but this is because of the policies of the previous government.



"We did not hike electricity tariff in June nor did the coalition government increase any taxes on medicines."

Defending the tough decisions taken by the current government, Miftah said, had they not taken such steps, Pakistan would have defaulted like Sri Lanka.