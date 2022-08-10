 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle threatened by wild ‘prowling’ lion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued dire warnings about a prowling mountain lion near their £12m mansion.

The lion ended up caught on camera, near one of their neighbour's driveways before running off into the bushes, in the dead of the night.

Per the Daily Star, mountain lions tend to prowl around residential areas when motivated by hunger, and in light of that, Executive Director of the Montecito Association Sharon Byrne warned, “The fact we have security footage shows though that residents are taking this seriously as it was shot by a camera which is what we've been urging residents to install.”

“We want all locals to secure their homes and secure their chicken coops and whatever other animals they may have.”

“Chickens can be a fast, easy source of food for hunting animals so they have to be safe and secure.”

“We also urge residents to secure their garbage so animals can go rummaging around for scraps, to have night lighting, alarms, cameras and so on.”

A local also issued a statement to The Sun and explained, “There are all kinds of animals in the neighbourhood - coyotes, bears and deer - but it's rare to see a mountain lion.”

“We're in a drought so the animals are thirsty but also there have been fires and a mudslide in recent years which seems to have brought down the bigger animals.”

