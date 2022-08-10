 
Netflix release official trailor of 'MO' comedy series: Release date, Cast & more

Netflix released an official trailer for the comedy series titled MO.

The series is based on the life of comedian Mohammed Amer as Mo Najjar. 

For those unversed, Amer is a refugee who moves from Palestine to Houston, Texas, and hustle he attempts to gain American citizenship.

The MO series is produced by A24 and created by Mohammad Amer, with the other creator Ramy Youssef.


Release Date:

The eight-episode series will be released on August 24.



Cast:

  • Mohammed Amer
  • Teresa Ruiz
  • Omar Elba
  • Farah Bsieso
  • Cherien Dabis
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Walt Roberts
  • Kamal Zayed
  • Lee Eddy


The series describes "a man who’s learning to adapt to his new world as he embarks on the path to US citizenship".

Additionally, it depicts difficulties that asylum seekers have, including encounters with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

The series is being praised online as a "Major moment for Palestinian representation" even before it is released.

Watch the Trailer:


